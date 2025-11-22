749 Shares in Watsco, Inc. $WSO Acquired by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 749 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 242.9% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 16,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 13,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $336.58 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.05 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.45.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

