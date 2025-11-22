Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes $284,000 Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $370,543,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after purchasing an additional 893,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after purchasing an additional 706,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,473,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,737,000 after buying an additional 613,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

NYSE:APO opened at $129.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

