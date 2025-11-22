Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 190,472 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190,472 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $20,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.6% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 77,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.5% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 67,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $13,810,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $103.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 21.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $80,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 63,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,248.24. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,220.11. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $818,810. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.