Teck Resources Ltd $TECK Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $97,536,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 125.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,479,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,355 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 436.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,480,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,440 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 168.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,879,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,054,000 after buying an additional 1,180,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,715,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,349,000 after buying an additional 1,009,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.93%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TECK. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

