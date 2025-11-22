Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $407.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $31.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 129,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 62,993 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $1,125,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $616,000. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

