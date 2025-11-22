SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SmartKem in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SmartKem currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get SmartKem alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SmartKem

SmartKem Price Performance

Shares of SMTK stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. SmartKem has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $7.80.

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. SmartKem had a negative return on equity of 610.88% and a negative net margin of 6,262.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartKem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTK. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartKem by 50.4% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 438,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,004 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in SmartKem by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 240,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 142,898 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartKem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartKem in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartKem by 120.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter.

SmartKem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartKem, Inc develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartKem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartKem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.