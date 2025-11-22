Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $4.02 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, Director Eric Sachetta bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 140,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,644.09. The trade was a 5.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano purchased 25,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,180.79. This represents a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,570. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $3,170,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 573,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 118,628 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 122,746 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.5% during the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 452,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 128,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

