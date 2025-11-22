The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

RMR stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $496.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $152.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 538.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

