Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Corteva were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Corteva by 2.2% in the second quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $65.55 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

