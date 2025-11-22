MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MXCT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered MaxCyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxCyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. MaxCyte has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $178.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 125.22%. Research analysts predict that MaxCyte will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 7,935.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

