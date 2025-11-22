N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.3125.

NABL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.75 target price (up from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of N-able from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of N-able from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of N-able by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 6,398,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,978 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in N-able by 3.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in N-able by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 73,405 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in N-able by 0.8% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,310,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of N-able by 516.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NABL stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -243.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. N-able has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. N-able had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.The business had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that N-able will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

