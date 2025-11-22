PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDD. Macquarie set a $165.00 price target on shares of PDD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on PDD in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

PDD opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.57. PDD has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PDD by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 281.7% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PDD by 245.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

