Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 43,310 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $43.62.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

