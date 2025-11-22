Cetera Investment Advisers Has $9.75 Million Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF $PCEF

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,758 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.19% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after acquiring an additional 217,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,289,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 47,174 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 470,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 331,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 469,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

