NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NXXT. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NextNRG in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextNRG in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NextNRG to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextNRG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NextNRG Stock Performance

NextNRG stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. NextNRG has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.57.

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.93 million.

Insider Activity at NextNRG

In related news, CTO Avishai Vaknin sold 15,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $31,173.09. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 49,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,900.04. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $1,670,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,254,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,674,681. The trade was a 1.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,700. 81.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNRG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXXT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextNRG in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNRG during the second quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NextNRG by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextNRG in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in NextNRG in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextNRG Company Profile

NextNRG, Inc engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

