Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 5,974 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF $FLCB

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.38% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 119,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 164,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

