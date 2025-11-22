PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAR. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAR Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PAR Technology Stock Up 4.4%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $744,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

PAR opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $119.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 20.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.