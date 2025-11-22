Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 42,945 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 78,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 9.8%

BATS:PAPR opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a market cap of $870.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

