Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Stock Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aercap were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 40.6% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,620 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Aercap by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,006,000 after purchasing an additional 864,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aercap by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,843,000 after purchasing an additional 699,520 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,950,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,278,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,352,000 after buying an additional 49,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $138.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.81.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AER shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

