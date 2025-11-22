ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ARM from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th.

Get ARM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

ARM Trading Down 0.7%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ARM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 12.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 20.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in ARM by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a PE ratio of 168.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 4.11. ARM has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.