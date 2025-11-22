ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.80.
Several analysts have weighed in on ARM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ARM from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th.
Shares of ARM stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a PE ratio of 168.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 4.11. ARM has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $183.16.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
