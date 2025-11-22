89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

ETNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered 89BIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of 89BIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 89BIO to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of 89BIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

Get 89BIO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETNB

89BIO Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89BIO

Shares of ETNB opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.27. 89BIO has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89BIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of 89BIO by 9,265.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in 89BIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 89BIO by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in 89BIO by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter.

89BIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 89BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.