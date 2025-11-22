DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 389.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $208.81 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.29.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

