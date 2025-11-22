Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $2,207,000. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 317,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3627 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

