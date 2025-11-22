Creative Planning Purchases 52,552 Shares of Knowles Corporation $KN

Creative Planning boosted its position in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,552 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.29% of Knowles worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $533,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Knowles by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 39.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15. Knowles Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.27%.Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Knowles has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.370 EPS.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 38,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $904,414.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 939,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,163.50. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KN. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on Knowles in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

