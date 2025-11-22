Analyzing Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) & North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and North American Palladium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.79 0.67 North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than North American Palladium.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -1.37% -1.08% North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Lithium Americas (Argentina) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

