The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Clorox by 69.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Clorox by 140.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average of $122.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $171.37.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

