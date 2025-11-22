Alternate Health (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) versus Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Head to Head Comparison

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) and Alternate Health (OTCMKTS:AHGIF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Precipio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precipio and Alternate Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $22.80 million 1.88 -$4.29 million ($0.82) -29.88 Alternate Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alternate Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precipio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Precipio and Alternate Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alternate Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Alternate Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alternate Health is more favorable than Precipio.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and Alternate Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -8.48% -15.00% -10.21% Alternate Health N/A N/A N/A

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels. It offers biomarker testing and clinical project services to bio-pharma customers. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Alternate Health

Alternate Health Corp., a diversified healthcare company, provides cloud based software solutions in Canada. It offers medical practice and controlled substance management software, blood analysis and toxicology labs, clinical research, continuing education programs, nutraceutical products, and security and control services to the medical cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

