Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in The Clorox Company $CLX

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Clorox were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Clorox by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3,785.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 135,345 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX opened at $104.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.38. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

