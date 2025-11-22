Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,309 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 714,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 311,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

