Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 1,229.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,339 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FENI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1,895.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2,065.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

FENI opened at $34.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

