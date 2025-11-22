Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Equinix were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 121.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 190.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in Equinix by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Dbs Bank raised Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $754.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $802.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $813.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.58, for a total value of $38,879.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,826,927.56. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,531. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

