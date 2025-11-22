Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $FJUN

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,247 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 86.2% during the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 226,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,996,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 171,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FJUN opened at $55.70 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $54.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

