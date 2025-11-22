Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Financial Analysis

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) and Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Sharplink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sharplink Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Sharplink Gaming”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming $4.07 billion 1.55 $577.95 million $22.88 3.53 Sharplink Gaming $13.11 million 142.87 $10.10 million ($2.39) -3.98

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Sharplink Gaming. Sharplink Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Sharplink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming 46.02% 41.97% 9.36% Sharplink Gaming -3,377.39% -15.93% -15.81%

Volatility and Risk

Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharplink Gaming has a beta of 9.98, suggesting that its share price is 898% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boyd Gaming and Sharplink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming 0 10 6 0 2.38 Sharplink Gaming 1 1 4 0 2.50

Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $89.54, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. Sharplink Gaming has a consensus price target of $38.20, suggesting a potential upside of 301.26%. Given Sharplink Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sharplink Gaming is more favorable than Boyd Gaming.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Sharplink Gaming on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sharplink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

