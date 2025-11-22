Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 676.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 222.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 217.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Vail Resorts from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $137.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $199.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.75) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $271.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 9.45%.The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.84%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.00 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,275. This represents a 4.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

