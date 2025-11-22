Creative Planning Buys 1,943 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,631,000 after buying an additional 765,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,816,000 after acquiring an additional 61,292 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,668,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,632,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $36,508.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,378.60. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

