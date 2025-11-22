Creative Planning Acquires 1,903 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.15% of Everus Construction Group worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 91.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 112,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECG. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of Everus Construction Group stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.49. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm had revenue of $986.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

