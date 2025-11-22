Creative Planning Purchases 223,734 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Creative Planning grew its position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 214.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,734 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 154.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PR. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,467.10. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.6%

PR stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. Permian Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.65%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.