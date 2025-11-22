Creative Planning Sells 700 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Creative Planning cut its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $270.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.87. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $312.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

