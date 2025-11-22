Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.56 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,910,000 after buying an additional 68,415 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 957.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 241,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 218,247 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 75.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 141,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $99,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,800.60. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $46,901.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,759.08. This represents a 2.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $30.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 38.04%.The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3665 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price objective on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.