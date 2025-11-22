Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $1.49 Million Position in Stellar V Capital Corp. $SVCC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Stellar V Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SVCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.67% of Stellar V Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellar V Capital in the first quarter worth $1,251,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellar V Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellar V Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,553,000.

Get Stellar V Capital alerts:

Stellar V Capital Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SVCC opened at $10.41 on Friday. Stellar V Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $225.01 million and a P/E ratio of 52.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stellar V Capital ( NASDAQ:SVCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stellar V Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stellar V Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SVCC

Stellar V Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 12, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target, and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar V Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar V Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.