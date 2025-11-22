Creative Planning Increases Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.21% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5,081.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

