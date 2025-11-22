Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Ready Capital Corp $RC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 887.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,008 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.23% of Ready Capital worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 152.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 555,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 335,502 shares in the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $4,444,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Ready Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 534,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 113,160 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 214,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 502,162 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.95.

NYSE:RC opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Ready Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ready Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 47.30%.The company had revenue of ($9.77) million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.2%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.18%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

