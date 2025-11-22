Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $172,000 Holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. $BHR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,466 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 31.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Stock Performance

Shares of BHR stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.27.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Announces Dividend

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ( NYSE:BHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.62 million. Analysts forecast that BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

