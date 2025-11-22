Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. $INSE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Inspired Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 8.1% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 24.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 19.1% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,518,000 after acquiring an additional 382,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.
Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 4.0%
Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSE. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Inspired Entertainment Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
