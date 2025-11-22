Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 29.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of TMHC opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.16%.The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,370. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $973,746.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 370,475 shares in the company, valued at $26,696,428.50. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.