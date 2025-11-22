Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,650.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.