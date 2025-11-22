Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 13,652 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 968.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2,442.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Consolidated has an average rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of COKE opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.69. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $105.21 and a one year high of $166.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

