Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 785 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRN opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.45. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $171.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Stride had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Stride’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on Stride and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

