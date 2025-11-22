Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.70 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,503,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,348,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $36,715,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $27,054,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $41,235,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LITE. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lumentum from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $255.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.42. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 171.54 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $282.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,684.43. This trade represents a 45.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 4,232 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.63, for a total transaction of $1,014,114.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,434,448.72. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,651. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

