Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,808 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 66.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,053.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $315.10 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.34 and a 12-month high of $419.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

